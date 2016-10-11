Photo of the Day: Fall fireworks in Olmsted
6:34 PM, October 11, 2016
Filed under Photo of the Day
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Robyn and Richard Hamilton watch fireworks Saturday during the annual Olmsted Catfish Days Festival.
“Olmsted is where I met my bride,” Richard said.
The pair have been together for nearly 20 years and are raising nine kids together.
Staff photographer Morgan Timms can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @morgan_timms.
To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.