Photo of the Day: Fall fireworks in Olmsted

Morgan Timms





Robyn and Richard Hamilton watch fireworks Saturday during the annual Olmsted Catfish Days Festival.

“Olmsted is where I met my bride,” Richard said.

The pair have been together for nearly 20 years and are raising nine kids together.

