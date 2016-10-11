The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Photo of the Day: Fall fireworks in Olmsted

Morgan Timms

By Morgan Timms
6:34 PM, October 11, 2016
Filed under Photo of the Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Robyn and Richard Hamilton watch fireworks Saturday during the annual Olmsted Catfish Days Festival.

“Olmsted is where I met my bride,” Richard said.

The pair have been together for nearly 20 years and are raising nine kids together.

Staff photographer Morgan Timms can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @morgan_timms

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of Southern Illinois University