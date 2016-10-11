Woman charged in connection to body found on fire in Carbondale

Jackson County emergency personnel transport a body discovered Aug. 30 from the Piles Fork Creek area along East Main Street. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)





A Collinsville woman was arrested Monday in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found on fire in Carbondale in August, authorities said.

Tiesha D. Anderson, 22, was charged Tuesday with one count of concealment of a homicidal death, Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr said. Anderson is accused of hiding the remains of a body found Aug. 30 in the 900 block of East Main Street near Piles Fork Creek and Midas auto repair shop, Carbondale police said.

Anderson will appear in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday for allegations of setting the victim’s body on fire and placing it in a trash can Aug. 29 in an attempt to conceal or delay the discovery of the body, authorities said. The body is believed to be the remains of a woman, Carr’s office said.

If found guilty, Anderson could face two to five years in prison for the class-three felony. Her bond is set at $750,000.

The identity of the victim is being withheld by police until forensic verification is complete and the family is notified.

Carbondale police’s investigation into the woman’s cause of death is ongoing.