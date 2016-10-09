SIU volleyball defeats Illinois State to sweep weekend
12:30 AM, October 9, 2016
Filed under Sports, Volleyball
The Saluki volleyball team beat the Illinois State Redbirds 3-1 (17-25, 19-25, 25-19, 18-25) on Saturday to win their sixth conference game of the season.
SIU was led by junior middle hitter Kolby Meeks, who had a team-high 10 kills, while junior outside hitter Abby Barrow and senior setter/hitter Meg Viggars each added nine of their own.
The first set was close as the two teams traded points to an 8-8 tie before SIU went on a 4-0 run to take a 12-8 lead. The Salukis wouldn’t let go as they won 25-17.
Viggars had four of her nine kills in the set.
The second set was close all the way through to a 14-14 tie. But SIU would go on an 11-5 run and take the second set 25-19.
The Salukis dominated the set with a .346 hitting percentage to the Redbirds’ .129.
The third set was as close as the previous. ISU was able to take control late with a 4-0 run after leading 21-19 late to stave off defeat with a 25-19 win.
Set three was Illinois State’s strongest and the SIU’s worst statistically. The Redbirds hit at a .324 rate while the Salukis had a match-worst .211.
The fourth and final set was all SIU as the team went to a 3-0 lead and never trailed to take the set 25-18 and the match.
Freshman outside hitter Ginger Perinar had four kills and junior middle hitter Kolby Meeks had three in the set for SIU.
The Dawgs play at 7 p.m. Monday at defending conference champion Wichita State.
Staff writer Jesse Robertson can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3333.
