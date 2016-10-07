Photo of the day: Taking a green tour

(Autumn Suyko | DailyEgyptian.com)





Outreach and Education Sustainability Fellow Julia Sanabria, a graduate student in sustainability from Deerfield, leads a green tour throughout the campus Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Thompson Woods.

A green tour, given by the SIU Sustainability Office, presents all the sustainability projects on campus. These include the green roof on top of the Agriculture building, a vertical garden and the rain garden coming from Thompson Woods.

“I would love to see us [the Sustainability Office] gather a larger student following,” Sanabria said. “The school is taking large steps towards sustainability, but not everyone is aware of those yet.”

