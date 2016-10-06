Two SIU baseball players earn batting titles in summer leagues

Although the season doesn’t start for another five months, two Saluki baseball players are already award winners.

Junior infielder Greg Lambert and junior catcher Nick Hutchins both earned the “Big Stick” awards for their time in the Northwoods League this summer.

The award is given the player with the highest batting average at each position in the league.

Lambert hit .330 for the Willmar Stingers, playing first base. The mark was the sixth-best in the league.

He had a league-high 66 RBIs, second-best 93 hits and fifth-best 18 doubles.

The Athens, Ala. native led SIU in 2016 with a .312 average, appearing in every game.

Hutchins was just behind Lambert with a .325 average for the Kalamazoo Growlers, best for all catchers. He also picked up 47 RBIs.

The Saluki catcher hit .234 with 15 RBIs last season.

SIU was the only school in the league to have two players win the award this season.

