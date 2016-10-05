1 killed, 1 injured in Jefferson County car crash

One woman was killed and a teenager hospitalized Tuesday after a two-car crash in rural Jefferson County, police said.

About 10: 30 p.m., Lea Boykin, 33, of Belle Rive, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Illinois Route 142 and Lamp Light Lane, according to Illinois State Police.

Police determined 18-year-old Chance Grein, of McLeansboro, was driving westbound on Illinois Route 142 when his truck crossed the centerline of the road and struck Boykin’s sedan head-on.

The truck rolled over and came to rest in the roadway before it caught fire. The sedan ran off the road after impact.

Boykin was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Grein was charged with improper lane usage.

