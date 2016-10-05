SIU men’s basketball picks up first class of 2017 recruit

SIU men's basketball coach Barry Hinson squats during SIU's 83-58 loss to the Shockers on Jan. 9 at SIU Arena. (DailyEgyptian.com file photo)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Even though the upcoming 2016-17 men’s basketball season hasn’t started, SIU’s roster for 2017-18 is growing.

Class of 2017 guard Demarius Jacobs announced his commitment to SIU Wednesday on Twitter. In the tweet Jacobs thanked his coaches and family while announcing his commitment.

The two-star recruit averaged 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season at Uplift Community High School in Chicago, according to maxpreps.com.

Jacobs helped lead his team to a 2A Illinois High School Association state championship his sophomore year.

He will join another former Titan in currently ineligible 2016 commit Jeremy Roscoe.

Jacobs spent his offseason playing for the All In/Y&R AAU team based in Chicago.

When the 6-foot-2 commit comes to Carbondale, he will join a crowded backcourt that will feature seven other guards, including incoming freshmen Aaron Cook and Brenden Gooch.