SIU student held on $150,000 bond for possession of child pornography

Filed under Campus, News

A 21-year-old SIU student accused of possessing child pornography is being held on $150,000 bond in Jackson County Jail.

Skyler M. Durbin, a senior from Payson studying forestry, is charged with six felony counts of possessing photographs that depict children under the age of 13 performing various sexual acts, court records show.

Durbin was arrested on campus by SIU police about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and transported to Jackson County Jail, according to booking records.

He has no previous arrest record in Jackson County or his permanent residence in Adams County.

Durbin was still in custody Tuesday evening. His next court date is Oct. 20.

SIU spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said she could not comment on whether Durbin has received disciplinary action from the university because of privacy reasons. She said punishment is typically decided by a separate review board when students face serious criminal charges.

Campus editor Bill Lukitsch can be reached [email protected] on Twitter @lukitsbill.

