Photo of the day: Jamming out at OktoBEERfest

From left: Stanley Chytel, Petr Cerny, Joe Anna Polach and Joe Polach perform as the Joe Polach and the St. Louis Express Band on Sunday during “OktoBEERfest” at Von Jakob Winery & Brewery in Alto Pass.

The band dressed in traditional German attire to accompany the ethnic music.

“Ethnic music is the only thing people are missing [in the United States],” Joe Polach said. “I’ve decided to give people what they are missing from all countries.”

