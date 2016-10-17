The top 5 additions to the video game world this fall

Graphic by Sloan Marion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

The gaming drought is officially over. As the cold weather beings to roll in and pumpkin spice drinks begin to roll out, these additions to video game world won’t disappoint.

1. PlayStation VR — Release date: Oct. 13

I’m willing to bet my next paycheck you have heard about VR, or virtual reality, in some form or fashion.

VR is new technology using a headset that places the user in an environment of his or her choice. Doctors, pilots and many other professions can use this technology for simulations and teaching, so of course, gamers want a piece of the action.

As a lot of people are speculating, this may be the next big shift in gaming.

A retail PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR cost $400 each, making all the required pieces to use it around the same price as just the headset of other available models such as the Oculus Rift.

Sony announced 19 games to be launched upon the PlayStation VR’s release including Batman: Arkham VR and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

2. Mafia III (PC, PS4, Xbox One) — Release date: Oct. 7

Mafia is a game series that explores Italian mob members and their gang lifestyle in a fictional city during the 1940s and 1950s.

The story and gameplay were well received, gaining a 9 out of 10 grade from Game Informer.

Six years later, 2K Games’ newest addition improves on the game’s engine, mechanics and graphics to match the modern system standards.

The story is now based in 1968 in a fictional re-creation of New Orleans where Lincoln Clay, a mixed-race Vietnam veteran, is thrown in a racist southern city and tries to create a crime organization to rival the mafia.

3. Pokémon Sun and Moon (3DS) — Release date: Nov. 18

It’s Pokémon, but this time it’s not.

While some fans criticize Nintendo’s new Pokémon designs such as ice cream cones and trash piles, there is still a large community that enjoys Pokémon’s adventurous choices.

Nintendo and Game Freak are completely reinventing the storyline, taking away their eight gym adventure, which Pokémon has stuck with from the beginning.

There are other changes currently unknown, but a lot of people are finding out how they will become a Pokémon Master this time around.

While these changes have yet to be tested, Game Freak has shown time and time again that it is able to create a fun and compelling game, which can be assumed for this generation of Pokémon.

4. Watch Dogs 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) — Release date: Nov. 15

Watch Dogs, a new and original idea from Ubisoft, gave gamers a lot of hope.

Originally released in May 2014, Watch Dogs‘ protagonist is a vigilante hacker who uses skills through the city of Chicago to avenge his niece’s death.

While the game had a lot of promise, many felt it was disappointing as the shooting and driving mechanics weren’t refined. The gameplay lacked diversity and underdeveloped characters. However, Ubisoft plans to fix its mistakes in this version.

The new main character is a young African-American adult, giving a rarely seen perspective to explore the open world.

Hacking, as well as other mechanics, have been refined — giving hope that the sequel will fix what the first game missed.

5. Cuphead (PC, Xbox One) – Release date: TBA 2016

With the rising amount of indie games available, it’s hard for one to really stand out. However, Cuphead pronounces itself loud and clear.

Created by Studio MDHR, Cuphead is one of the most visually pleasing games coming out this year.

The game was designed like a 1930s color cartoon, inspired by the surrealist rubber-hose animation style, similar to Popeye the Sailor.

It operates as a run-and-gun platform like the Contra series. The game also supports a co-op mode, making it a great game to play with friends.

Cuphead currently doesn’t have a definite release date, but the studio says it will be released this year.

Pulse writer Sloan Marion can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @sketchingbear.