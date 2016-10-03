Carbondale police investigate attempted sexual assault

Carbondale police are investigating an attempted sexual assault after a woman reported she was attacked during a Sunday morning jog, according to a news release.

About 6:55 a.m., the victim was jogging in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue when she was tackled to the ground by a man in his mid-20s, she told police. Area residents were alerted to the attempted assault as the victim yelled and fought with the would-be assailant.

The man fled the area shortly after, according to the release.

The victim received minor injuries but declined medical treatment, police said.

Police continued to investigate the incident Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Carbondale police at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

