SIU volleyball drops first MVC match this season to Loyola

Assistant coach Todd Nelson addresses his team in a time out Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, during SIU's 3-0 win against Western Michigan at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

SIU is no longer undefeated after losing 3-1 to Loyola on Saturday in Chicago.

The loss stopped the Salukis just short of the 1995 team’s 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference start.

Junior outside hitter Abby Barrow had 16 kills and senior setter Hannah Kaminsky had 28 assists for the Salukis.

Loyola’s sophomore outside hitter Gabi Maciagowski a match-high 21 kills and senior middle hitter Sami Hansen added 14.

The first set started off tight with both teams fighting to a 17-17 before Loyola was able to finally close out the set by the score of 25-23.

The second set got off to a similar start as the first as both teams traded points to a 20-20 tie before a 5-0 run by Loyola captured its second straight set, 25-20.

SIU was paced in the second set by junior middle hitter Alex Rosignol who had two kills and two blocks while Loyola sophomore outside hitter Morgan Reardon who had four kills and six digs.

SIU had just a .310 hitting percentage while Loyola held a slight advantage at .365 in the set.

The deciding factor in the first two sets was the five service aces for the Ramblers compared to just one for the Dawgs.

The third set was much like the other two, a back and forth affair, tied 15-15 but SIU finished with three straight points to end the Ramblers’ hopes of a sweep, 25-23.

The fourth and final set was as close te rest as SIU would lead 16-15 but couldn’t hang on and lost 25-21.

The Dawgs next play 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Indiana State.

Staff writer Jesse Robertson can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3333.

