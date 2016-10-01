Penalties, turnovers plague SIU football in loss to UNI

Saluki football coach Nick Hill reacts to a call from a referee during SIU's 30-22 win against Southeast Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Nick Hill’s first Missouri Valley Football Conference game as head coach did not go well for his team.

SIU football dropped to 2-2 on the season after falling to Northern Iowa, 42-21, in Cedar Falls.

The Salukis were their own enemy as much as UNI was on Saturday, as SIU committed 17 penalties for 150 yards. SIU also turned the ball over three times, two of which led to Panther touchdowns.

SIU’s three turnovers were more than it had all season entering Saturday.

Seventeen penalties are tied for the second-most in program history, while the 150 yards are second-most as well. The 17 penalties are the most by SIU since 2004.

Penalties hurt SIU from the onset of the contest as UNI’s first drive was allowed to continue on a roughing the punter penalty. UNI scored a touchdown later on the drive.

SIU got UNI’s lead as slim as one touchdown in the second quarter before the Panthers scored two touchdowns in less than a minute.

UNI scored three plays after a bad punt and scored again on a pick-six from senior quarterback Josh Straughan on SIU’s next offensive play. The two scores pushed the Panther lead to 35-14 at halftime.

Straughan went 25-35 for 307 yards in the contest with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He had not thrown an interception this season before Saturday.

Panther senior quarterback Aaron Bailey was a thorn in SIU’s side all night as he passed for 186 yards on 11 completions with three touchdowns. He also ran for 98 yards on 20 carries with another touchdown.

All three of Bailey’s touchdown went to junior wide receiver Daurice Fountain. He had 89 yards on five total receptions.

UNI’s No. 5 rush defense stymied SIU, allowing 70 yards of rushing, just above its average of 67.3.

Senior running back Tyvis Smith outdid SIU by himself, tallying 72 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

SIU and UNI were actually close to each other offensively as UNI outgained the Salukis 398-377.

The Salukis will get the opportunity to bounce back at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 when they face South Dakota State at Saluki Stadium.

