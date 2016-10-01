SIU football losing to UNI at half, 35-14

The No. 12 team in the Football Championship Subdivision is proving itself against SIU through the first 30 minutes of play.

Three second-quarter touchdowns for Northern Iowa helped the Panthers build a 21-point lead against SIU at halftime, 35-14.

A 12-yard pass from senior quarterback Josh Straughan to sophomore running back Daquan Isom cut Northern Iowa’s lead to seven with nine minutes left in the half.

Northern Iowa scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the half — one after freshman punter Lane Reazin shanked a punt, then one on a pick-six on SIU’s next offensive play.

The two teams are closer statistically than the score would indicate as UNI has narrowly outgained SIU 241-231.

Turnovers and penalties hurt the Salukis in the first half. UNI scored 14 points off turnovers and the Panthers’ first touchdown came on a drive that was continued on a roughing the punter penalty.

SIU’s two turnovers and 10 penalties are both season highs.

UNI senior quarterback Aaron Bailey has contributed almost 200 yards of total offense in the first half.

He went 9-10 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns, adding 47 yards and another touchdown rushing.

