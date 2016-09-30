SIU volleyball defeats Bradley to remain undefeated in MVC

Senior hitter Meg Viggars, left, and junior middle hitter Kolby Meeks go for a block during SIU's 3-1 victory over the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Davies Gym





SIU volleyball stayed perfect in Missouri Valley Conference play Friday with a 3-0 sweep against Bradley.

The Salukis improved to 4-0 in Valley play with the victory, staying on pace with the 1995 team that began conference games with five straight wins.

The sweep was the first in the MVC season for SIU this year.

SIU (12-5, 4-0 MVC) dominated Bradley (5-9, 0-3 MVC) in most statistical categories. The Dawgs had more kills (42-30), aces (4-2), blocks (12-4) and assists (41-30) than the Braves.

Junior middle hitter Kolby Meeks was easily the most efficient Saluki on the night, scoring 10 kills on only 15 attempts. She added seven blocks which tied a season high.

Three Salukis total tallied double-digit kills in Meeks and junior outside hitters Andrea Estrada (10) and Abby Barrow (match-high 12).

SIU got a strong start out of the gate with a 25-17 victory in the first set. The Dawgs had a .400 hit percentage in the opening set, holding Bradley to .194, which would be its best set of the night.

Bradley’s hitting percentage in the second and third sets were just .050 and -.026.

The second set was still Bradley’s best as the two teams were tied at 20. Two kills from Barrow and two Brave errors contributed to a 5-1 run which gave SIU the set 25-21.

SIU did not let off the gas pedal in the final frame as a 7-0 lead would balloon all the way to 14 in the final set score of 25-11.

Fourteen points is the widest margin of victory in a single set for the Salukis all season.

The Dawgs will try to get to 5-0 in conference play at 7 p.m. Saturday against Loyola in Chicago.

