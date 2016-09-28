MVC announces exclusive package on ESPN networks for 16-17 academic year

SIU coach Barry Hinson reacts to a call during the Salukis' 66-60 loss to Northern Iowa on March 4 during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis. (DailyEgyptian.com file photo)

The Missouri Valley Conference will be all over the ESPN family of networks this year.

ESPN networks will exclusively broadcast 104 MVC events through the 2016-17 academic year, conference commissioner Doug Elgin announced Wednesday.

Forty-one men’s basketball games will be broadcast on ESPN platforms — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3.

Another 63 events, across nine other Valley sports, will be provided as well.

These events come in addition to the 450 live competitions that will be put together and broadcast by member schools themselves on “The Valley on ESPN3.”