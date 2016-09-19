SIU to host leadership conference next week

SIU students interested in professional development and leadership training don’t have to look far to find it.

The Society of Women Engineers and the SI Leadership team are hosting the third-annual Women’s Leadership Conference coupled with the sixth-annual SI Leadership Conference from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Student Center, according to an SIU webpage.

The Women’s Leadership Conference in the morning — called “Lifting as We Climb” — will focus on developing future leaders in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, business and agriculture fields, according to the website.

The afternoon SI Leadership Conference, “Make it Happen, Make it Matter,” will encourage students to enhance their leadership skills with the help of their peers and professionals in society.

Though the targeted audience for the morning event is women, all undergraduate students, regardless of their majors, are welcome to attend. High school students are also encouraged to participate and network with SIU students, faculty and staff.

Linda Baker, of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, and Deborah Barnett and Jeff McGoy, assistant deans of students, will speak throughout the day.

Students can register online or sign up with cash the day of the conference. The entry fee for the each of the events is $5 per person, but those interested in attending both will be charged $8 for the day.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally.

