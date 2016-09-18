SIU quarterback wins second Newcomer of the Week award

Senior quarterback Josh Straughan prepares to throw the ball during the first half of SIU's 30-22 win against the Redhawks on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)





After leading SIU to a 33-point victory against Murray State on Saturday, senior quarterback Josh Straughan was honored by his conference for the second time.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference named Straughan its Newcomer of the Week on Sunday.

The quarterback completed 79 percent of his passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

The four touchdowns are the most by a Saluki quarterback since recect graduated Mark Iannotti had four against Indiana in last year’s season opener.

Straughan also received the award after throwing for 367 yards against Florida Atlantic during SIU’s season opener.

Overall, he has thrown for 921 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions on the season.

