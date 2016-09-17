SIU football dominates Murray State in Black Out Cancer game

SIU football players take to the field prior to the start of SIU's matchup against Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)





Saluki football has a winning record for the first time since the 2014 season, and accomplished it in grand fashion.

SIU defeated local rival Murray State on Saturday during the schools’ first matchup in 13 years, 50-17.

The Dawgs dominated the game in almost every fashion. SIU outgained Murray 558-319 on offense and forced three Racer turnovers.

Murray State went into the game without its leader on offense: senior quarterback K.D. Humphries, who led the team with 505 yards of total offense.











Racer defensive back Zach Shipley (8) tackles Saluki freshman running back D.J. Davis (18) during the first half of the Salukis’ matchup against Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Saluki senior running back Aaron Stanton is tackled by Racer freshman wide receiver Zachary Wade during the first half of the Salukis’ matchup against Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Freshman running back D.J. Davis runs with the ball during the first half of the Salukis’ matchup against Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

A group of Murray State Racers prepare to tackle Saluki sophomore running back Daquan Isom during the Salukis’ 50-17 win against the Racers on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Freshman kicker Matt Sotiropoulos attempts a field goal near the end of the Salukis’ 50-17 win against the Racers on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Sophomore wide receiver Jimmy Jones (20) and junior punter Nicholas Neidig (94) celebrate after the Salukis’ 50-17 win against the Racers on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

The Salukis had a lead before Humphries would’ve even had a chance to touch the ball as true freshman D.J. Davis returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

Later that quarter, Davis would score his second touchdown of the game on a four-yard pass from senior quarterback Josh Straughan.

Straughan had another solid game for SIU, completing 27 of his 34 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

SIU built its lead early on, holding a 24-10 lead at the end of the first. The 14-point margin would be the closest the Racers would get for the rest of the game.

Sophomore running back Daquan Isom had his third career 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 104 yards on the ground. He added 47 yards receiving as well.

The game was also the team’s annual Black Out Cancer game, which raised more than $35,000 for Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation.

