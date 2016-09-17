SIU football leads Murray State at half, 38-10

Saluki senior running back Aaron Stanton is tackled by Racer freshman wide receiver Zachary Wade during the first half of the Salukis’ matchup against Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Through 30 minutes of football, SIU has made a statement against Murray State.

In front of a near-capacity crowd for family weekend, the Dawgs lead the Racers 38-10 at halftime.

SIU’s offense was clicking from the start, tallying 356 yards in the first two quarters. Murray had just 147 in the first half.

The Salukis got a lead 14 seconds in as true freshman running back D.J. Davis took the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.





Racer defensive back Zach Shipley (8) tackles Saluki freshman running back D.J. Davis (18) during the first half of the Salukis’ matchup against Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

SIU football players take to the field prior to the start of Salukis’ matchup against Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Freshman running back D.J. Davis runs with the ball during the first half of the Salukis’ matchup against Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Just more than six minutes later, Davis got his second touchdown of the game on a four-yard pass from senior quarterback Josh Straughan.

Straughan is 21-26 for 232 yards and three touchdowns so far.

SIU lead 24-10 after the first quarter, tied for the third-highest first quarter in program history.

Redshirt freshman Jacob Varble got his first career touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Straughan in the second quarter.