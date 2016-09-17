SIU football leads Murray State at half, 38-10
September 17, 2016
Through 30 minutes of football, SIU has made a statement against Murray State.
In front of a near-capacity crowd for family weekend, the Dawgs lead the Racers 38-10 at halftime.
SIU’s offense was clicking from the start, tallying 356 yards in the first two quarters. Murray had just 147 in the first half.
The Salukis got a lead 14 seconds in as true freshman running back D.J. Davis took the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.
Just more than six minutes later, Davis got his second touchdown of the game on a four-yard pass from senior quarterback Josh Straughan.
Straughan is 21-26 for 232 yards and three touchdowns so far.
SIU lead 24-10 after the first quarter, tied for the third-highest first quarter in program history.
Redshirt freshman Jacob Varble got his first career touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Straughan in the second quarter.
