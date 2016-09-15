SIUC police investigate on-campus sexual assault

SIUC police are investigating a sexual assault involving two students, university officials said.

The victim told police the assault happened about 1 a.m. Thursday in Schneider Hall, according to a campus alert email. The incident was reported to the Department of Public Safety on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

