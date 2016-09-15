Three Salukis earn Golfer of the Week honors

Three Saluki golfers were honored Wednesday for their efforts this past weekend.

Senior golfers Brooke Cusumano, Brandon Carlson and Matt Greenfield were named Missouri Valley Conference women’s and men’s golfers of the week.

Cusumano tied for second place in the Murray State Drake Creek Invitational on Tuesday. At 218 total strokes, she finished only one stroke behind Western Kentucky’s Mary Joiner, who won the tournament.

The score of 218 was the fifth-lowest three round score in Saluki history.

“It’s always a great honor to be player of the week,” Cusumano said. “The tournament was good, not great. As for a team, we were not happy with the performance.”

As a team, the SIU women finished fifth out of 12 teams.

In addition to being named MVC women’s golfer of the week, Cusumano made Saluki history in her final round by scoring 1-under-par 71.

“We have a great group of girls who want to get after it and win a conference,” Cusumano said. “That’s been a goal since day one.”

Carlson and Greenfield tied for third in the Murray State Invitational, as well as scoring personal bests in the event.

The two helped propel the team to a victory at the 10-team tournament, beating second-place Tennessee-Martin by four strokes.

The women’s team will continue its season at the UIC Fall invite on Saturday in Lemont, while the men’s team will compete in the Golfweek Conference Challenge on Friday through Sunday in Burlington, Iowa.

